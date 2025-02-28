Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $144.55 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $161.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,855. This trade represents a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

