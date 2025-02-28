Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Benchmark cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:FOUR opened at $97.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $568,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,884,216.95. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10,217.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 160,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 158,987 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11,535.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 191,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 88,056 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.