Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a growth of 180.6% from the January 31st total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,684,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:SHECY traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 537,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,851. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.23. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $23.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.