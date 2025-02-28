Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $63.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Featured Articles

