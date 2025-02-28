Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Expands By 1,200.0%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the January 31st total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
AirNet Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ ANTE opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. AirNet Technology has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.90.
About AirNet Technology
