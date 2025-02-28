Short Interest in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Expands By 316.7%

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ajinomoto Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $39.58 on Friday. Ajinomoto has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.13.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.02%.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

