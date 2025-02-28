Short Interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Increases By 1,368.8%

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 1,368.8% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ BDRX opened at $3.44 on Friday. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.24.
About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals
