Short Interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Increases By 1,368.8%

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 1,368.8% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ BDRX opened at $3.44 on Friday. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.24.

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

