Short Interest in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Expands By 181.1%

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,800 shares, a growth of 181.1% from the January 31st total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of BGB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 190,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,531. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $12.69.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
