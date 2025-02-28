Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Drops By 81.6%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cancom Stock Performance
CCCMF opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11.
Cancom Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cancom
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out with More Growth Potential Ahead
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Not Just China: 3 European Stocks Gaining Investor Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.