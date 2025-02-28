Short Interest in Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Expands By 160.0%

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Chervon Stock Performance

CHRHF remained flat at $3.17 on Friday. Chervon has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

About Chervon

Chervon Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, and Others segments.

