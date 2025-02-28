Short Interest in CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Expands By 631.4%

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,236,000 shares, an increase of 631.4% from the January 31st total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.3 days.

CMOC Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CMCLF remained flat at $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,609. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. CMOC Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.09.

CMOC Group Company Profile

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, and refining of base and rare metals. It operates through Molybdenum, Tungsten and Related Products; Niobium, Phosphorus and Related Products; Copper, Cobalt and Related Products; Metal trading; and Others segments.

