Short Interest in CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Expands By 631.4%

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,236,000 shares, an increase of 631.4% from the January 31st total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.3 days.
CMOC Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CMCLF remained flat at $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,609. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. CMOC Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.09.
CMOC Group Company Profile
