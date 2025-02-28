Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Increases By 317.6%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 317.6% from the January 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RFI opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 8.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

