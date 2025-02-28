Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Increases By 260.0%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Commercial National Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CNAF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. 1,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. Commercial National Financial has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $10.46.
Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Commercial National Financial
Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
