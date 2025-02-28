Short Interest in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Increases By 750.0%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Price Performance

DSEEY traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.61. Daiwa Securities Group has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $8.49.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.77%.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

