Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declines By 86.2%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the January 31st total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance
ETB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. 60,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,899. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $15.35.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
