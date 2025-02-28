Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declines By 86.2%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the January 31st total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

ETB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. 60,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,899. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $15.35.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 105,337 shares during the period. Sims Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.5% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 325,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 64,232 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 643,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.