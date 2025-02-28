Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Drops By 91.5%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the January 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Enzon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,177. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.26.
About Enzon Pharmaceuticals
