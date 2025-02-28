Short Interest in Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Declines By 62.7%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,900 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the January 31st total of 1,088,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,029.5 days.
Essity AB (publ) Price Performance
ETTYF stock remained flat at $24.85 during trading on Friday. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41.
About Essity AB (publ)
