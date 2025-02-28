Short Interest in Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Declines By 62.7%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,900 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the January 31st total of 1,088,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,029.5 days.

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

ETTYF stock remained flat at $24.85 during trading on Friday. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

About Essity AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services in Europe, North and Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wet wipes, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under the TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands to family caregivers, professional caregivers, and patients and consumers through pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions, and e-commerce.

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.