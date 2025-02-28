Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Drops By 83.0%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the January 31st total of 275,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

