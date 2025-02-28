Short Interest in FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Decreases By 97.6%

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FullNet Communications Stock Performance

Shares of FullNet Communications stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,979. FullNet Communications has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

FullNet Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. This is an increase from FullNet Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

FullNet Communications Company Profile

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access services; web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

