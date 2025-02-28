Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Increases By 183.2%

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 183.2% from the January 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPIQ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 96,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,904. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $387.30 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $50.85.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPIQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 98,756 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 278,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 53,175 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 799.5% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 135,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 120,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,535,000.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

