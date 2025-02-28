Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Increases By 183.2%

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 183.2% from the January 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ GPIQ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 96,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,904. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $387.30 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $50.85.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
