Short Interest in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Decreases By 86.5%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the January 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 451,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 66,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

HYFM stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.99. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

