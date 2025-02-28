Short Interest in Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Increases By 200.0%

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of KTWIY stock traded down C$1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$64.55. The company had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.56. Kurita Water Industries has a twelve month low of C$61.91 and a twelve month high of C$90.38.

About Kurita Water Industries

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of various water treatment solutions in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, and chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, as well as provides packaged contract services.

