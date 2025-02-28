Short Interest in Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Increases By 200.0%

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Kurita Water Industries Price Performance
Shares of KTWIY stock traded down C$1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$64.55. The company had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.56. Kurita Water Industries has a twelve month low of C$61.91 and a twelve month high of C$90.38.
About Kurita Water Industries
