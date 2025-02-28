Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Increases By 175.4%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 175.4% from the January 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Lumina Gold stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.43. 32,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,211. Lumina Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

