Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Increases By 175.4%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 175.4% from the January 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Lumina Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Lumina Gold stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.43. 32,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,211. Lumina Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.
About Lumina Gold
