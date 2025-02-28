Short Interest in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Rises By 432.0%

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a growth of 432.0% from the January 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PNBK opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.05.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

