Short Interest in PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Declines By 84.0%

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the January 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PCS Edventures! Price Performance

Shares of PCS Edventures! stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 130,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a market cap of $21.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.50. PCS Edventures! has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

About PCS Edventures!

PCS Edventures!, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

