Short Interest in Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Drops By 98.5%

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the January 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Protocall Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCLI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,479. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Protocall Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

About Protocall Technologies

Protocall Technologies Inc develops and commercializes an electronic sell-through platform that enables retailers to produce DVD movie, consumer software, and video game products in retail packaging at their stores and Website distribution centers. It offers TitleMatch DVD On-Demand, which offers retailers a virtual inventory of digital media products, which can be produced on-demand, thereby eliminating the cost of physical inventories.

