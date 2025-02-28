Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Drops By 99.8%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the January 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PBCRY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $18.28.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
