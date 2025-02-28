Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Drops By 99.8%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the January 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBCRY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

