Short Interest in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Rises By 266.4%

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 266.4% from the January 31st total of 22,600 shares. Approximately 62.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 930,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ReShape Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of RSLS opened at $1.10 on Friday. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.