Short Interest in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Rises By 266.4%

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 266.4% from the January 31st total of 22,600 shares. Approximately 62.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 930,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ReShape Lifesciences Price Performance
Shares of RSLS opened at $1.10 on Friday. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.
ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile
