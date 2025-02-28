Short Interest in Saab AB (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Rises By 308.8%

Saab AB (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 308.8% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Saab Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SAABY opened at $14.74 on Friday. Saab has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08.
About Saab
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Saab
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out with More Growth Potential Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Saab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.