Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Decreases By 91.2%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the January 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SNMRY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. 40,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,486. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. Snam has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.238 per share. This is a boost from Snam’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Snam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

