Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Drops By 89.5%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Société BIC Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BICEY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.97. 2,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. Société BIC has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $39.57.
About Société BIC
