Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Drops By 89.5%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Société BIC Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BICEY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.97. 2,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. Société BIC has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $39.57.

Get Société BIC alerts:

About Société BIC

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.