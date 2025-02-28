Short Interest in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Rises By 445.5%

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 445.5% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 164,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 157,059 shares during the period.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.1272 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

