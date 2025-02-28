Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Drops By 88.9%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $73,458.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,532.76. The trade was a 16.04 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 33,568 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 75,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Dividend

GGZ stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,994. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

