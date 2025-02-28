Short Interest in Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Increases By 200.0%

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS THUPY opened at $16.32 on Friday. Thule Group AB has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

