Short Interest in Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Increases By 939.1%

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, an increase of 939.1% from the January 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Thungela Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNGRF opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. Thungela Resources has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

