Short Interest in Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Increases By 939.1%

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, an increase of 939.1% from the January 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Thungela Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TNGRF opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. Thungela Resources has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $7.94.
Thungela Resources Company Profile
