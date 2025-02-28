Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given a C$20.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) has been given a C$20.00 price target by research analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIA. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.86.
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
