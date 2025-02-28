Sigma Planning Corp Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.17% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 862.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $52.01 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $312.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.71.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.