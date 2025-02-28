Simmons Bank Buys New Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,348.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,312.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,322.71. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,136.27 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total transaction of $3,969,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,762,872. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,799.96. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,647 shares of company stock valued at $155,847,223. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

