Simmons Bank Has $241,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CVS opened at $64.54 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.40.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.68%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.