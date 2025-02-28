Simmons Bank Sells 6,550 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 3,889.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $35.85 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DVN

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.