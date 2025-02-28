Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the January 31st total of 535,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 337.6 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCF remained flat at $10.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

