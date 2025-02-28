Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the January 31st total of 535,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 337.6 days.
Singapore Exchange Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCF remained flat at $10.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $10.45.
About Singapore Exchange
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Singapore Exchange
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.