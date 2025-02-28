SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2025

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYTGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10, reports. The firm had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.25 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. SkyWater Technology updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.160–0.100 EPS.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $435.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 3.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SkyWater Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWater Technology

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 7,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $71,944.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,806,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,714,067.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.