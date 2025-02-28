SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10, reports. The firm had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.25 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. SkyWater Technology updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.160–0.100 EPS.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $435.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 3.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWater Technology

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 7,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $71,944.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,806,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,714,067.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

