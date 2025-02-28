Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Philip G. Brace Buys 10,000 Shares

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

