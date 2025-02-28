Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the January 31st total of 1,218,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,205,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.33. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCGLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

