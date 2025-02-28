SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

In related news, Director Bashir Ruzwana sold 52,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $833,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,510.74. The trade was a 66.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $141,724.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,329.18. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,008,465 shares of company stock worth $416,952,167 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

SOFI stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.78.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.