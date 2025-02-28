SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Shares Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.13. 50,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 129,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.
SoftBank Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03.
SoftBank Company Profile
SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.
