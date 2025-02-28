Solar Stocks To Research – February 28th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Vistra, Constellation Energy, and GE Vernova are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares in companies involved in the production, installation, or maintenance of solar energy systems. These companies often manufacture solar panels, develop solar farms, or provide related services, and their stock performance is typically influenced by factors such as technological advances, government policies favoring renewable energy, and market dynamics in the energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $284.08. 75,184,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,153,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.28. The firm has a market cap of $913.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $505.93. 2,696,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,165. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $511.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.45.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $130.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,899,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,299,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra has a twelve month low of $53.02 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.67.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEG traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Constellation Energy has a 52 week low of $155.60 and a 52 week high of $352.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50.

