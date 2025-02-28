Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the January 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solid Power Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLDPW opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. Solid Power has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Solid Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.