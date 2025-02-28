Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Down 62.7% in February

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the January 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 68.98%. Analysts expect that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNOA Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 1.08% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

