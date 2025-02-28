Sosandar (LON:SOS) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.65 ($0.07). Approximately 73,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 346,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Sosandar Trading Down 4.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.65. The stock has a market cap of £13.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Sosandar (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX (0.27) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Sosandar had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Sosandar Plc will post 0.489081 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sosandar Company Profile

Sosandar is a womenswear brand, specifically targeted at a generation of women who have graduated from throwaway fashion and are looking for quality, affordable clothing with a premium, trend-led aesthetic. This is a section of the market that is currently being underserved.

Sosandar was launched in September 2016.

